Seagate Tech +3.5% on upside profit

Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX) +3.5% reports Q3 results that narrowly missed revenue estimates with an 18% Y/Y decline but beat on EPS. The Q4 outlook has revenue below consensus at the midpoint with $2.31B plus or minus 5% (consensus: $2.34B) and upside EPS at the midpoint with $0.83 plus or minus 5% (consensus: $0.81).

Cash flow from operations totaled $438M and FCF was $291M.

Gross margin was 26.6% compared to last year's 30.8%.

Earnings call starts at 9 AM ET with a webcast here.

