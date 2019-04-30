Welltower Q1 revenue jumps 16% on gains in resident fees, service

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Q1 normalized FFO per share of $1.02 matches the consensus estimate and increases from 99 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $1.27B, exceeding the average estimate of $1.24B, rises from $1.10B a year ago; resident fees and service revenue of $868.3M increases 18% Y/Y and rental income of $381.1M rises 11%.

Reaffirms 2019 normalized FFO per share of $4.10-$4.25.

Q1 total portfolio same-store NOI increased 3.1%, driven by Seniors Housing Operating SSNOI growth of 3.0%.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $573.7M rose from $560.3M a year earlier, bringing net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.47x vs. 5.84x a year earlier.

Generated $538M of gross proceeds from common stock issuances at an average price of $74.69 per share.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

