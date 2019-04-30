JinkoSolar expands new Mono wafer production capacity in China

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) says that it is expanding its mono wafer production capacity with the construction of a new greenfield 5 GW mono wafer production facility in Leshan, Sichuan Province, China.

Current mono wafer capacity of 6.5 GW is expected to increase to 11.5 GW with the addition of the new facility that is expected to commence production in Q3 2019 and reach full capacity Q4 2019

Additionally, the company signs several large supply agreements in Vietnam, Mexico, Spain and other markets to secure over 10.7 GW in orders for 2019; installations in China are expected to pick up in 2H 2019.