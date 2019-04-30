Ryder gains after earnings beat

Ryder (NYSE:R) topped estimates with its Q1 report after the supply chain segment performed strong in the quarter (revenue $636M vs. $586M consensus).

Management points to the accelerated growth in Ryder's ChoiceLease fleet, which increased organically by a record 4.2K vehicles during the quarter, with 40% of the growth coming from customers new to outsourcing.

Looking ahead, Ryder expects Q2 EPS of $1.34 to $1.44 vs. $1.52 consensus. The company says its capital spending and leverage outlook remains consistent with our prior expectations.

Shares of Ryder are up 0.59% in premarket trading.

Previously: Ryder beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (April 30)