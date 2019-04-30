Arconic posts Q1 earnings beat, hikes full-year earnings outlook

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) +3.2% pre-market after beating Q1 earnings expectations, raising full-year guidance, and cutting its quarterly dividend to $0.02/share from $0.06/share.

Q1 revenues rose 3% Y/Y to $3.54B, in-line with analyst expectations, with organic revenue rising 9% on strong volumes, particularly in the aerospace, defense, commercial transportation, automotive, packaging, and building and construction end markets, as well as favorable aerospace pricing.

ARNC says it "improved revenue, expanded margins, improved adjusted free cash flow year over year, and delivered the highest quarterly adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share and RONA since 2016 separation. We expect this positive trend to continue in the second quarter."

For FY 2019, ARNC raises its EPS outlook to $1.75-$1.90 from $1.55-$1.65 previously, above $1.64 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $14.3B-$14.6B vs. $14.42B consensus, as well as adjusted free cash flow of $650M-$750M.

For Q2, ARNC sees EPS of $0.46-$0.51, vs. $0.44 analyst consensus.

ARNC says it raised its annualized cost reduction target to ~$230M on a run-rate basis from the $200M target announced in February, and it expects to capture $120M of total savings in 2019.