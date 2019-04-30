Synergies start piling up at WestRock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is on watch after posting a mixed Q1 report.

While EPS came in ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts, revenue was slightly short at $4.62B (+15% Y/Y).

The company notes that it achieved $70M of run-rate synergies towards the $200M target for the KapStone acquisition.

CEO update: "We're responding to changing market conditions by focusing on organic growth opportunities, maintaining a focus on productivity, operational excellence and debt reduction, while continuing to return cash to stockholders. With the advantages of our diverse portfolio and the multiple levers in our control, I remain confident in our ability to create long- term value for our customers and for our stockholders."

