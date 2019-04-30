Lumber Liquidators -7% after tariff costs dent earnings

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) heads lower in early trading after investors punish the company for an EPS miss.
Gross margin fell 110 bps Y/Y to to 35.2% of sales, primarily driven by higher tariff costs on products originating in China that were only partially offset by an improved mix of higher-margin manufactured products and lower warranty costs.
Looking ahead, Lumber Liquidators reaffirms prior guidance for full-year revenue growth in the mid-single digits and comparable store sales growth at a flat percentage to low-single digits.
Shares of LL are down 6.75% in premarket trading to $12.20.
