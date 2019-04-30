Will King Dollar boost small caps?

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit record highs this week, and the DJIA is just a handful of points away, the Russell 2000 remains more than 8% below its all-time high hit last August.

Writing in the WSJ, Jessica Menton wonders if small caps are about to have their day thanks to the resurgent greenback. After all (the conventional thinking goes), small caps tend to be more tied to the domestic economy, and thus relatively shielded from a firming dollar.

The Fed meets this week, and no policy changes are expected. But there's been a decent amount of rate cut talk in the air of late, and a signal that it's way early for that sort of chatter might lead to another leg up for the dollar, and for small caps.

Scorecard: On a year-over-year basis, the S&P 500 is up 11.% vs. the Russell 2000's 3.7% advance. Year-to-date, it's more matched, with the S&P 500's 17.4% gain actually trailing the Russell 2000 by 110 basis points.

