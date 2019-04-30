Baker Hughes' Q1 revenue rises 4% Y/Y, lifted by oilfield services

Baker Hughes GE (NYSE:BHGE) reports generally in-line Q1 results, helped by higher demand for its equipment and services from international customers.

BHGE says Q1 revenue from its oilfield services business, which comprises roughly half of its total sales, rose 12% Y/Y to $2.99B, edging the analyst consensus estimate of $2.87B, while falling 3% Q/Q.

Q1 revenue from oilfield equipment increased 11% Y/Y and 1% Q/Q to $735M, driven by higher order volume in the subsea production systems business; turbomachinery and process solutions revenue fell 11% Y/Y and 27% Q/Q to $1.3B, driven by lower equipment installations.

Overall, revenues totaled $5.61B in the quarter, up 4% Y/Y and down 10% Q/Q, driven primarily by seasonality across most businesses.

"Strengthening international markets will have the largest positive impact on our business, while operators in North America will continually re-evaluate their spending plans," the company says. "The next wave of LNG projects will be positive for us, and we continue to see encouraging signs in the offshore market."