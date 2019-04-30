First Data jumps 2.1% on solid Q1 revenue beat

Q1 revenue of $2.32B, vs. $2.09B consensus estimate, rises 1% from $2.28B a year ago; total segment revenue of $2.12B, increases 2% as reported, up 8% on organic constant-currency basis. Revenue by segment:

Q1 adjusted EPS of 31 cents increases from 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

First Data (NYSE: FDC ) turns in a solid quarter with Q1 adjusted EPS matching consensus estimate, revenue beating, and reiterates full-year 2019 guidance.

Network & Security Solutions - $361M, flat Y/Y on reported and organic constant-currency basis.

Global Financial Solutions - $369M, down 8% Y/Y, up 9% on organic constant-currency basis.

Global Business Solutions - $1.39B, up 5% Y/Y, up 10% on organic constant-currency basis.

Still expects 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.55-$1.58; total segment revenue up 5%-6% on organic constant-currency basis; total segment EBITDA up 6%-8% on organic constant-currency basis; and free cash flow of $1.5B+.

No conference call due to pending merger with Fiserv.

