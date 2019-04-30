PACCAR +2.8% on earnings beat

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) reports Truck sales rose 17.3% to $5.11B in Q1.

Parts sales increased 6.9% to $1B.

Financial services revenue up 5.2% to $349.5M.

U.S. and Canada revenue grew 19.6% to $4.12B

Revenue for Europe expanded 5.5% $1.67B.

New truck deliveries +15.7% Y/Y to 51,500.

Truck, Parts and Other gross margin rate was 15%.

The company increased the estimate of 2019 Class 8 truck industry retail sales for the U.S. and Canada by 32% to a range of 295,000-315,000 vehicles.

The company repurchased 491K of its common shares for $32.8M during the quarter.

PCAR +2.78% premarket.

Previously: PACCAR beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (April 30)