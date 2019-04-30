Berkshire commits $10B to help finance Occidental deal for Anadarko

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) says Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has committed to invest $10B in the company, contingent upon Occidental entering into and completing its proposed acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

BRK will receive 100K shares of OXY cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a liquidation value of $100K/share, plus warrants to purchase up to 80M OXY common shares at $62.50/share; the preferred stock will accrue dividends at 8%/year.

OXY -2.8% pre-market.

Earlier: Occidental Petro jet reported in Omaha last weekend (Apr. 29)