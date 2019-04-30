Meridian Bio takes out GenePOC for up to $120M

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) has agreed to acquire Quebec City-based GenePOC, a developer of molecular diagnostic instruments and assays, for $50M in upfront cash plus up to $70M based on the achievement of certain development and sales milestones.

GenePOC, founded in 2007, generated less than $1M in revenues in 2018. Its molecular diagnostics platform is called revogene which is capable of multiplexing as well as sample-to-result testing for single tests.

Meridian says the transaction will add $4M - 5M in operating expenses this year and $9M - 10M next year. It expects a positive contribution to sales and EBITDA in 2021.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 10:00 am ET to discuss the deal.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.