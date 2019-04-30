More on Murphy USA Q1 results

Murphy USA reported Q1 net income of $5.3M down from $39.3M last year that included ~$35.3M from settlement of damages incurred in connection with the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill

Operating revenue remains stagnant at $3.1B; the company witnessed increase in fuel and merchandise contribution dollars and retail gallons

Total fuel contribution was 12.3 cpg, +7.9%; retail fuel contribution is up 11.9% to $87.6M, despite flat retail margins of 8.4 cpg, with higher same store volumes; Merchandise contribution increased 6.6% to $97.5M, due to higher sales across the chain and strong new store performance, with average unit margins flat at 16.1%

Total retail gallons sold increased by 3.9% during the first quarter, while same-store sales improved by 1.8%.

Adj.EBITDA margin expands by ~50bps to 1.9%

The company ended the quarter with cash & cash equivalents $180.4M, with long-term debt $838M.

(NYSE:MUSA) is +2.2% in pre-market.

