BAML sees catalysts at Yum China

Yum China's (NYSE:YUMC) Q1 report was strong enough to prompt Bank of America Merrill Lynch to upgrade the restaurant stock to Buy from Neutral.

BAML sees Yum's same-store sales growth as a key share price driver and says it's encouraged with Pizza Hut's stabilizing trends after two years of revitalization efforts.

Down the road, BAML expects a U.S.-China trade truce to be a positive for Yum and sees upside to the targeted three-year shareholder return range of $1.5B to $2.0B. A price objective of $50.80 is assigned to YUMC.

Shares of Yum China are up 3.95% in premarket trading.

