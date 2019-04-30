Glencore slashes copper production guidance

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) -4% in London trading after reporting a 7% decline in its Q1 copper production and cutting its full-year copper production guidance.

Glencore says own-sourced copper production fell 7% Y/Y to 320.7K mt from 345.4K mt in the year-earlier period, citing severe flooding in Australia and stoppages at its Mopani mine in Zambia.

Q1 cobalt production surged 56% to 10.9K tons, zinc production rose 8% to 262.3K tons and nickel production fell 10% to 27.1K tons.

For the full year, Glencore now expects copper production of 1.43M-1.49M mt, after earlier forecasting 1.54M mt, and narrows cobalt production guidance to 53K-61K mt from 52K-62K mt previously.