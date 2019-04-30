Oxford Square Q1 NII flat Q/Q, NAV +1.1%

Oxford Square (OXSQ +0.2% ) Q1 net investment income of 18 cents, beating the consensus estimate by a penny, is unchanged from Q4 NII.

Net asset value per share of $6.67 at March 31, 2019 rises from $6.60 at the end of Q4 2018.

During the quarter, Oxford Square made investments of ~$4.4M in corporate loans and received, or were entitled to receive proceeds of ~$3.0M from sales of corporate loan investments in addition to $0.6M from sales of CLO equity investments, and $0.4M from repayments and amortization payments on our debt instruments.

As of March 31, 2019 weighted average yield of debt investments was 9.8% at current cost vs. 9.7% at Dec. 31, 2018; weighted average effective yield of CLO equity investments at current cost was 14.6% vs. 15.6% at Dec. 31, 2018; weighted average cash distribution yield of CLO equity investments at current cost was 18.4% vs. 17.4% at Dec. 31, 2018.

