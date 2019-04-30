FDA lifts enrollment suspension on Xencor's early-stage study of XmAb14045

Xencor (XNCR +1% ) announces that that FDA has removed the partial clinical hold on its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating bispecific antibody XmAb14045 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing blood cancers. The agency removed the partial hold, which suspended new patient recruitment but allowed currently enrolled participants to continue treatment, after the company amended the protocol, including guidance on monitoring and managing cytokine release syndrome.

The FDA suspended enrollment about two months ago after two deaths that were possibly treatment-related.