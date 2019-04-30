BAML warms up to three paper/packaging stocks

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Owens-Illinois (OI +1.5% ), Louisiana-Pacific (LPX +2.7% ) and Domtar (UFS +0.7% ) to Buy ratings from a prior Neutral stance on all three as it takes a 12-month view of the trio beyond the Q1 prints.

"The changes are prompted by an improving global growth outlook expected," notes the analyst team.

A U.S.-China trade deal is also seen as a catalyst for the group.

On OI: "We believe OI benefits from an improving macro, EM and energy backdrop (which have been positively correlated with its shares), while pricing signs are ultimately constructive in Brazil, Mexico and even Europe."

On LPX: "We upgrade to Buy after a period where its primary commodity product, oriented strand board has been on a steady decline. The shares have lagged but we believe the bad OSB pricing news is likely in the stock. Moreover, building season is likely to improve with better weather, even as we are hearing from our trade contacts that a few OSB mills have been temporarily idled which should help pricing."

On UFS: "While Domtar has significantly outperformed this year on the news that Georgia-Pacific (private) would be shutting uncoated free sheet capacity, the stock has pulled back modestly in recent weeks on reductions to 1Q estimates and news that UCFS pricing has been slower to be implemented than expected."