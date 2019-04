Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETF funds

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) - $0.1566. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.49%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) - $0.1972. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.90%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) - $0.2754. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.74%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) - $0.1948. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.94%.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) - $0.2438. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.28%.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) - $0.1269. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.89%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.1188. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.31%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1244. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.31%.

Payable May 06; for shareholders of record May 02; ex-div May 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Apr 26.

Press Release