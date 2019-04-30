CNX Resources dip ~11% on Q1 earnings miss and lower 2019 EBITDAX guidance

CNX Resources slides (CNX -11.4% ) as the company reports Q1 net loss of $87M, as compared to $528M last year; 2019 include unrealized loss on commodity derivative instruments of $154M.

Production costs declines 5.2% Y/Y to $1.99 per Mcfe, with capital expenditures of $299M.

Sales volumes of 133 Bcfe, is +2.7%, with average daily production is 1,478 MMcfe

Average sales price declines 1% to $2.97 per Mcfe.

Fully burdened cash margin of $1.36 per Mcfe, +6%.

Decreased net debt to TTM adjusted Stand-alone EBITDAX to 2.1x.

CNX expects to generate ~$500M in free cash flow in 2020; reaffirms 2019 production volumes of 495-515 Bcfe, with standalone capex of ~$895M - $945M.

Lowers 2019 EBITDAX outlook from $945M-985M to $920M-$950M, primarily reflecting a decline in natural gas prices.

