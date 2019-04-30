Alphabet's weak Q1 weighs on broader market

Stocks are off to a lower start, as Alphabet plunges more than 7% following a weak Q1 earnings report; Dow -0.1%, S&P -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.6%.
European bourses are in the red, with Germany's DAX -0.3%, France's CAC -0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is closed on holiday while China's Shanghai Composite +0.5%.
Alphabet headlined today's slate of earnings reports, but positive results from the likes of GE (+5.4%), MasterCard (+2.6%), McDonald's (flat), Merck (+0.8%) and Pfizer (+1.3%) have provided some market support.
Among the S&P 500 sectors, Alphabet weighs heavily on the communication services group (-1.8%), while energy (+0.6%) outperforms the broader market.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields both flat at 2.29% and 2.54%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.50.
WTI crude oil +0.7% to $63.96/bbl.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox