Alphabet's weak Q1 weighs on broader market

Stocks are off to a lower start, as Alphabet plunges more than 7% following a weak Q1 earnings report; Dow -0.1% , S&P -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.6% .

European bourses are in the red, with Germany's DAX -0.3% , France's CAC -0.4 % and U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei is closed on holiday while China's Shanghai Composite +0.5% .

Alphabet headlined today's slate of earnings reports, but positive results from the likes of GE ( +5.4% ), MasterCard ( +2.6% ), McDonald's (flat), Merck ( +0.8% ) and Pfizer ( +1.3% ) have provided some market support.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, Alphabet weighs heavily on the communication services group ( -1.8% ), while energy ( +0.6% ) outperforms the broader market.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields both flat at 2.29% and 2.54%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.50.