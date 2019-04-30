Corning off 9.5% following in-line quarter

Corning (NYSE:GLW) is off 9.5% in opening action after it posted largely in-line results with its Q1 earnings but guided to a full-year slowdown in its largest segment.

Core equity earnings hit $26M and core EPS rose 29% to $0.40. Core sales were up 13.5% to $2.85B.

Revenue by segment: Display Technologies, $818M (up 10% Y/Y); Optical Communications, $1.06B (up 20%); Specialty Materials, $309M (up 11%); Environmental Technologies, $362M (up 12%); Life Sciences, $243M (up 5%).

In a capital allocation update, the company says it's on track for its 2016-2019 goals; it returned $414M to shareholders in Q1, for a total of $12.3B since introducing the Strategy and Capital Allocation Framework.

For the full year, Corning has revised down expectations for Optical Communications, to sales growth of about 10% vs. a previous expectation for low teens. It sees moderate sequential price declines in Display Technologies, with full-year price declines improving to mid single digits.

The full-year display glass market volume should rise by mid single digits, it says, and Environmental Technologies sales are expected to rise by at least 10% (higher than previous forecast for high single digits). Specialty Materials should grow, it says, and Life Sciences should grow by low to mid single digits.

