More on Innophos mixed Q1 results

Innophos (IPHS -1.6% ) reports Q1 sales of $191M, down 7% Y/Y led by 3% volume decline from discontinued nutrition trading business, 6% lower volumes from order pattern & impact from Midwest flooding, and 2% decline from softer demand in certain industrial market segments; the decline was partially offset by a 4% increase in selling price.

Gross margin declines ~150bps to 19%, with operating margin declining ~70bps to 8.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% was relatively flat Y/Y.

The company forecasts 2019 revenues to be 1-2% below 2018 revenue of $802M, reflecting the impact from the softer in certain industrial categories; expects adjusted EBITDA to grow 1-3% in 2019 from $125M in 2018, with phasing in the range of 42-45% in H1 and 55-58% in H2.

