GE up 5% as analysts weigh in on results

Analysts are commenting on General Electric's (GE +4.8% ) results, noting Boeing's 737 MAX jet presented the only "new risk" for GE, which makes engines for the plane with partner Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY).

Credit Suisse (Neutral, PT $11): Industrial orders and sales were better than expected, with the segments in line, excluding a beat in Power.

Gordon Haskett (Underperform, PT $7): The firm sees GE bulls declaring "victory" because of the better cash print, but expects potentially significant "lower restructuring spending coupled with large 'deltas' for BHGE, which calls into question the degree to which the Q1 results were really that much better (vs expectations)."

Barclays (Overweight): Overall, the Power business' performance and the Industrial free cash flow should drive a positive reaction in the stock, offsetting the weaker Renewable figures.

RBC (Outperform, PT $13): There were no new developments of note in the earnings presentation slides. The Max issue was expected, given that GE is the sole-source engine provider for the aircraft.

Source: Bloomberg First Word