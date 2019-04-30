Intelsat -3.3% amid Q1 revenue drop, wider loss

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is 3.3% lower after reporting a wider loss in Q1, on revenues that dipped year-over-year.

Revenue slipped nearly 3% to $528.4M while direct costs rose, leading to a net loss that swelled to $120.6M vs. a year-ago loss of $66.8M.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $380.3M from a prior-year $418.6M.

Contracted backlog was $7.9B as of March 31.

Revenue by segment: Network services, $204.3M (up 3%); Media, $226M (down 6%); Government, $93.2M (down 4%).

Net cash from operations was $117.3M, while free cash flow from operations was $24M.

Considering the loss of the Intelsat 29e satellite, the company trimmed guidance to full-year revenue of $2B-$2.06B, and EBITDA of $1.43B-$1.48B.

It's also lowering revenue expectations in its media and government businesses, and expects higher cost of goods sold (related to accounting changes) having incremental impact on EBITDA.

