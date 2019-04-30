PetIQ down 9% on bearish Spruce Point call

PetIQ (PETQ -8.9% ) slips on more than double normal volume in apparent reaction to a bearish report from Spruce Point Management who sees up to 90% downside risk in the stock.

Spruce cites the company's heavy reliance on access to vendor rebates for earnings, a source of significant risk since drug makers may change their approach retail distribution. It also does not think highly of its planned rollout of 1,000 new pet wellness centers which could burn over $200M in cash over the next five years.