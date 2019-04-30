Standex down 8% on disappointed Q1 earnings and lower profitability

Standex International slips (SXI -8.4% ) as the company says that it will continue to feel the impact of softness in refrigeration, macro-economic headwinds in electronics and the timing of customer rollouts in engraving programs, for the remainder of 2019.

Q1 net sales increased slightly by 0.8% to $194M, but overall margins witnessed a significant decline; adj. EBITDA margin is down 180bps to 12.2%; operating margin declines ~200bps to 7.7%

Pro forma net debt to EBITA leverage ratio was 1.1x, with net cash provided by continuing operating activities of $13.3M; capital expenditures was ~$3.8M and generated free cash flow of $9.5M

Through restructuring actions, the company expects to save ~$3.8M on an annual basis upon completion in Q2 2020.

