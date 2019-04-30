Huttig Building Products down 5% post Q1 results

Huttig Building Products (HBP -5.4% ) reported net sales of $197.4M a slight decrease of 0.3% Y/Y, due to lower market activity and severe weather.

Sales by product groups: Millwork product $95.3 (flat); Building products $88.1M (+2.9% Y/Y); and Wood product sales $14M (-18.6% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 60 bps to 18.9%.

Adj. EBITDA for the quarter was negative $0.3M, compared to $1.4M last year.

Operating expenses $39.6% (+1% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 20.1%.

Cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $5.7M, compared to $40.1M a year ago.

Company has Cash and equivalents of $0.3M as of March 31, 2019.

