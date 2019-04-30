Criteo -13.1% on 'more modest' guidance alongside Q1 beat

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) has slipped 13.7% after reporting an otherwise steady Q1 beat that contained light top and bottom-line guidance for the current quarter.

Revenue rose 3% at constant currency to $558M; excluding traffic acquisition costs, revenue was up 2% in constant currency to $236M (42.2% of the total).

EBITDA meanwhile fell 6% to $69M (29.2% of revenue ex-TAC). Net income rose 1%, to $21M.

"We believe that, due to delays in execution, some of the new capabilities we are building to achieve our company transformation are going to take more time to yield expected benefits," the company says. "As a result, we are taking a more modest approach to our 2019 growth outlook but maintain our 2019 outlook for profitability margin, highlighting our commitment to profitability."

It sees Q2 revenue ex-TAC at $221M-$224M (-2% to flat in constant currency) and EBITDA of $50M-$53M. For the full year, it's cut its forecast for growth in revenue ex-TAC to 0-2%, but maintains expectations for EBITDA margin of about 30%.

