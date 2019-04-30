Santander Consumer USA -2.1% after Q1 revenue disappoints

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) wilts 2.1% after Q1 net finance and other interest income of $1.13B misses the consensus estimate of $1.16B.

Compares with $1.08B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 EPS of 70 cents, beating the average analyst estimate by a penny, increased from 68 cents a year ago.

Q1 total auto originations of $7.0B, up 10% Y/Y, with Chrysler Capital average quarterly penetration rate of 31%,, up from 28% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 Retail Installment Contract net charge-off ratio of 8.6% increased from 8.3%. a year ago; 59-plus delinquency ratio was 4.2% vs. 4.4% a year earlier.

Q1 net interest margin of 10.0% declined from 10.8% a year ago.

Return on average equity of 14.0% receded from 14.9%.

Previously: Santander Consumer beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (April 30)