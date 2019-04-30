Shell, Total declare force majeure in Nigeria

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has declared force majeure on exports of Nigeria's Bonny Light crude following the closure of the Nembe Creel trunk line, one of two export pipelines, following a fire.

Bonny Light exports had been planned at 222K bbl/day in June and 184K bbl/day in May, but traders are awaiting new loading plans.

Two Shell oil workers in the country were kidnapped last week, prompting police to step up security operations.

Total's (NYSE:TOT) Amenam trunk line also reportedly is under force majeure following oil well shutdowns that cut production, which typically totals ~100K bbl/day.