Equity offering pressures Novus, down 16%

Thinly traded nano cap Novus Therapeutics (NVUS -16.3% ) is down on almost a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 160K shares, in reaction to its at-the-market direct offering of 3,449,112 common shares at $3.095 per share to institutional and accredited investors.

Investors will also receive warrants to purchase up to double the number of shares in two tranches. The first consists of immediately exercisable 18-month warrants to buy up to 3,449,112 shares at $4. The second, exercisable only after the first tranche is fully exercised, consists of five-year warrants to purchase up to 3,449,112 shares at $4.

Gross proceeds should be ~$10.7M.

Yesterday's close was $2.845.