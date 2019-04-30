Banco Santander Q1 underlying profit falls 4.2% Q/Q

Banco Santander (SAN -0.6% ) Q1 underlying profit of EUR 1.95B ($2.19B), or EUR 0.111 per share, fell 4.2% from EUR 2.02B, or EUR 0.116 per share, in Q4 2018.

On a Y/Y basis, Q1 underlying profit fell 5.2%.

Loans and advances to customers increased 3.1% during the quarter to EUR 910.2B from EUR 882.9B at Q4-end.

Customer deposits increased 3.6% Q/Q to EUR 808.4B.

Q1 net interest income of EUR 8.68B fell 4.2% Q/Q and rose 2.7% Y/Y.

Q1 underlying return on tangible equity fell to 11.31% vs. 11.93% in Q4 and 12.42% in Q1 2018.

Tangible book value per share increased to EUR 4.30 at March 31, 2019 vs. EUR 4.19 at Dec. 31, 2018.

