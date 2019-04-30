More on Archrock Q1 results

Archrock (AROC -6.2% ) says that 2019 is off to a solid start with continued strong demand for contract compression equipment and services. The company achieved record level of US natural gas production growth in 2018 resulting in the build-out of additional midstream infrastructure.

Reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $91.2M, +13% Y/Y.

Total operating horsepower increased by 31,000 to 3,561k

Dividend coverage was 2.81x, with consolidated debt of $1.58B, leverage ratio was 4.4x.

The comany remains committed on decreasing leverage below 4.0x in 2020, enabling to increase dividend 10% to 15% annually through 2020.

