AG Barr recuses himself from Sprint/T-Mobile decision - report

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has recused himself from the decision on whether to approve a $26B merger of Sprint (S -0.3% ) with T-Mobile (TMUS -0.7% ), the New York Post reports, due to potential conflicts of interest -- leaving antitrust chief Makan Delrahim with the DOJ's final word on the matter.

Barr was on the board at Time Warner before its acquisition by AT&T (NYSE:T), and still owns stock. The merger would have broad competitive effects on AT&T and rival Verizon (VZ +0.5% ).

A financial disclosure signed Dec. 24 notes Barr had AT&T vested options valued at $250K-$500K and dividends valued at $500K-$1M.

The companies have moved their merger deadline to July 29, with a regulatory decision expected within the next two months. Aside from the Justice Dept., the FCC must weigh in; it's on day 148 of a 180-day review timeline.