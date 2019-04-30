Under Armour seen on the mend

Credit Suisse weighs in on Under Armour (UAA, UA) ahead of the company's earnings report later this week.

Analyst Michael Binetti thinks chances are rising that Under Armour can pivot to more consistent sales and margin beats by Q2.

Binetti says there has been consistent messaging across the Under Armour management team about improved inventory, SG&A and marketing processes, although another executive departure (North America head resigned in April) adds some concern.

CS has a Neutral rating on Under Armour and price target of $26 (on UAA).