Health insurers under pressure on start of universal coverage hearing

The broad market's down day notwithstanding, health insurers and managed care providers are under pressure as investors head for the exits over concerns with U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal's (WA-7th District) proposal for "Medicare-for-All."
A House Rules Committee hearing on the matter kicked off earlier today.
The sector's selloff is the worst in almost seven years.
Selected tickers: eHealth (EHTH -5.4%); Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ -8%); WellCare Health Plans (WCG -1.6%); UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.8%); Triple-S Management (GTS -2.7%); Molina Healthcare (MOH -0.5%); Cigna (CI -2%); Centene (CNC -2.8%); Anthem (ANTM -1.2%)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox