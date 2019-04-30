Greenhill slides 19% after massive Q1 miss, KBW cut

Greenhill (NYSE:GHL) sinks 19% after the boutique investment bank turns in massively disappointing Q1 earnings, leading KBW to cut its rating to underperform.

KBW analyst Michael Brown cites "the double-whammy of lower-than-expected advisory revenues yet higher-than-expected expenses."

Compensation ratio of 88.0% exceeded KBW estimate of 66.0%

Brown cuts price target to $23.00 from $23.50 and trims his 2019, 2020 EPS estimates for GHL.

Q1 revenue fell by 43% to $51.2M, primarily due to a decrease in the size of M&A transaction fees, particularly in Europe; compares with consensus estimate of $82.5M.

Sandler O'Neill's Jeffery Harte attributes most of the miss to higher-than-expected expenses, especially the comp ratio.