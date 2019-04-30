Gaia +6.4% post Q1 results

Gaia (GAIA +6.4% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 36.4% Y/Y to $12.47M, driven by 34% subscriber growth.

Gross margin increased 10 bps to 87.2% and expects to maintain gross margins at this level through 2019.

Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue declined to 69% from 109% Y/Y.

Gaia’s paying subscriber count increased to 562K (+34.4% Y/Y), both counts give effect to the discontinuation of Gaia’s legacy Spiritual Cinema DVD club in Q1 2019.

The company had $23M in cash.

The new financing increased borrowing capacity to $17M, fixed the interest rate, has recourse solely to Gaia’s corporate campus, and extended the maturity to 2022.

“We made meaningful progress on improving the ratio of our lifetime value to cost per acquisition over 3:1 during the quarter,” said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s CEO.

Previously: Gaia beats by $0.12, misses on revenue (Apr. 29 2019)