ESPN to shut down print magazine after 21 years

ESPN (DIS -2.1% ) is getting out of print, with plans to shutter its ESPN magazine after 21 years.

“Consumer habits are evolving rapidly, and this requires ESPN to evolve as well," the company says. "The only change here is that we are moving away from printing it on paper and sending it in the mail. ... Our data shows the vast majority of readers already consume our print journalism on digital platforms, and this approach will maximize our reach and impact.”

The company says it had already integrated magazine employees across its platforms, and while there's no layoffs today, a handful are expected to lose their jobs in September, when the last issue comes out.

Sources told Sports Business Daily that the magazine has lost money for several years, "not close to a break-even proposition."