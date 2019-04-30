Norsk Hydro says March cyberattack whacked Q1 earnings

Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY -1.8% ) says last month's cyberattack that compromised its IT systems and crippled its production hurt Q1 earnings by NOK400M-NOK450M ($46M-$52M).

The aluminum producer says preliminary data shows external sales volumes in its Extruded Solutions business fell to 333K mt in Q1 from 362K mt in the year-earlier quarter.

Hydro says other units - bauxite and alumina, primary metals, energy and rolled products - were able to achieve close to normal production despite the attack but required a higher degree of manual operation.

The company producer was forced to halt some production on March 19 and switch other units to manual operation after hackers blocked its systems.

Hydro has since postponed its Q1 earnings report to June 5 from April 30 as it restores its computer systems.