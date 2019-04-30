Earnings jitters in the restaurant sector

Restaurant stocks are underperforming broad market averages on the day after investors latch on to some of the costs highlighted in earnings reports from McDonald's, Brinker International (EAT -3.3%), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH -11%) and Yum China (YUMC +3.5%) across the Pacific.
Notable decliners include Del Frisco's (DFRG -4.5%), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE -3.2%), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -3.3%), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY -3.9%), Noodles (NDLS -3.7%), Waitr Holdings (WTRH -3.6%), Darden Restaurants (DRI -2.8%), Habit Restaurants (HABT -2.8%), BJ's Restaurants (BJRI -2.1%), Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI -2.3%), Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH -2.5%), Wingstop (WING -1.5%), Cracker Barrel (CBRL -2%), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST -1.5%), Denny's (DENN -1.2%), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB -0.7%) and Dunkin' Brands (DNKN -1.2%).
Even McDonald's (MCD +1.4%) isn't getting quite the bounce expected from a strong comparable sales report.
