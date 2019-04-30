Mallinckrodt down 13% on alleged bribes to drive Acthar sales

In a lawsuit, two whistleblowers say Mallinckrodt (MNK -12.7% ) bribed doctors and their staffs to drive sales of top drug H.P. Acthar gel and, in the process, cheated the U.S. government out of millions of dollars.

The company did not deny the allegations, but stated that the fault lies primarily with Questcor which it acquired in August 2014. In a later statement, it said that it "strongly disagrees" with the substance of the complaint and the sensational nature of the allegations.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is now involved after conducting its own investigation into the matter, a signal that the allegations are credible. The whistleblowers' claims were unsealed after the DOJ filed notice on March 6 that it planned to intervene.

The two plaintiffs are former Questcor employees, one who stayed with Mallinckrodt until June 2017.

According to NYU law professor Jennifer Allen, the feds intervene in less than 25% of whistleblower cases, restricting its involvement to only those with a high likelihood of success.