Production from Cameron LNG trains delayed to 2020, McDermott says

McDermott (MDR -7.5% ) says initial production from the second and third liquefaction trains at Sempra Energy's (SRE +0.7% ) Cameron LNG export terminal is expected in 2020, months later than previously expected.

LNG startup from trains 2 and 3 at Cameron is now set for Q1 2020 2020 and Q2 2020, respectively, MDR CFO Stuart Spence said on yesterday's earnings conference call.

SRE said as recently as February that it hoped to have all three trains at the Louisiana facility operational by the end of this year.

Production from Train 1 is expected to begin within weeks, and eventually the terminal will be ready to ship cargoes.