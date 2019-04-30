John Bean Technologies +9% on Q1 earnings beat and Proseal acquisition

JBT jumps (JBT +9.3% ) as the company benefited from favorable timing of customer shipments and production levels.

Q1 sales increased 2% to $418M, including 14% organic growth and 3% from acquisitions, offset by 3% headwind from foreign exchange translation.

Q1 orders increased 5% Y/Y, with a decline of 3% at FoodTech and a 26% gain at AeroTech; Backlog expanded 9% Y/Y.

Gross margin increased 530bps to 30.6%, while operating margin jumped 580bps to 7.2%.

The company raised its 2019 guidance and anticipates organic growth of 4% - 5% and growth from completed acquisitions of 2% - 3% partially offset by 1% headwind from foreign exchange translation; forecasts adj. diluted EPS in the range of $4.35 - $4.55.

For Q2 2019, forecasts revenue of ~$475M, and expects adj. diluted EPS of $1.05 - $1.10

