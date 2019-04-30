GEO Group +1.9% after 2019 guidance boost

GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) gains 1.9% after Q1 results beat estimates and the operator of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities updated its guidance to include reactivation of its 1,000-bed South Louisiana ICE Processing Center during Q3 2019.

For the year, GEO sees adjusted FFO per share of $2.64-$2.70, up from $2.50-$2.60 in February; compares with estimate of $2.56.

Sees 2019 revenue of $2.47B, up from $2.4B in February vs. $2.42B estimate of two analysts.

Q2 guidance for adjusted FFO per share of 65 cents-67 cents exceeds the 60-cent average estimate of two analysts.

Sees Q2 revenue of $607M-$612M vs. $602.7M estimate of two analysts.

Previously: GEO Group FFO beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 30)