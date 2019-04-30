Nielsen tops profit consensus; revenues dip on forex effects

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is up 1% after topping profit expectations with its Q1 earnings, amid on ongoing examination of selling the company in part or in whole.

Revenues fell 3% as reported, but ticked up 0.4% in constant currency vs. the prior year. Net income fell to $43M from $72M amid higher restructuring charges, higher depreciation/amortization and phasing strategic initiatives.

The company stemmed cash outflows in Q1, with cash flow from operations dropping to -$43M from a year-ago -$117M. Free cash flow fell to -$165M from last year's -$245M.

Cash and equivalents were $402M against gross debt of $8.63B.

Revenue breakout: Nielsen Global Media, $826M (up 0.2%); Nielsen Global Connect, $737M (down 6.2%).

"While I'm pleased with our first quarter results, we have a significant opportunity to accelerate our growth rate over time as we leverage and build on our incomparable data assets, our global footprint, and the critical role we play in the media and FMCG industries," says CEO David Kenny.

A strategic review is ongoing and the board's focused on a timely completion, Kenny says.

The company's reiterating its 2019 guidance (revenue growth of flat to +1.5%, EBITDA of $1.8B-$1.9B with a 28-29% margin, EPS of $1.63-$1.77 and free cash flow of $525M-$575M).

