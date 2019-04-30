Sunday 'Game of Thrones' hits series high viewership

Sunday's entry from Game of Thrones drew 17.8M viewers in early numbers, HBO (T +0.6% ) says, marking a high point for the flagship series.

That number topped the previous high-water mark, 17.4M viewers for the season eight premiere two weeks ago.

This week's figure accounts for two linear airings on HBO Sunday, along with streaming on HBO Now and HBO Go. The season premiere has since crossed 38M viewers.

Sunday's program contained one of the key dramatic developments as the eight-year series winds to a conclusion in its last few episodes.

It was also the longest episode of the series, settling in at 82 minutes vs. the more typical hourlong episodes of past years.