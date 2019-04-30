More on Ameresco's Q1 results; shares -6%

Ameresco (AMRC -6.1% ) reported Q1 revenues of $150.1M, a decline of 10.3% Y/Y.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 55 bp s to 21.7%; and operating margin declined by 60 bps to 4.4%.

Adj. EBITDA decreased by 10.2% Y/Y to $14.16M; and margin was flat at 9.4%.

Cash flows used in operating activities were $58.1M, compared to $37.07M a year ago; and Adj. cash from operations was negative $18.49M.

During the quarter Company repurchased 2,091,040 shares of its Class A common stock for $11.6M.

Total construction backlog was $2.04B (+7.8% Y/Y) as of March 31, 2019, with Fully contracted of $753.6M; and $1.3B of awarded projects. Assets in development were $549.3M or 267 MWe.

FY19 Guidance: Revenue $845M to $885M; EPS $0.77 to $0.85 and Adj. EBITDA $95M to $103M.

